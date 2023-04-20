More mysterious murders are coming to The Case of the Golden Idol

Who knew Albert Cloudsley could send emails? The Case of the Golden Idol developer Color Gray Games sent cryptic emails to Polygon and others that strongly hints to a DLC drop that’s right around the corner on April 27 at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

Fittingly for a PC puzzle game (a very, very memorable one, at that), no one person got all of the pertinent info in a single message. Instead, after Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier posted a photo on Twitter where the word “April” is visible, a few of us at Polygon had other pieces of the puzzle. One said “27,” while the other illuminated a clock with its hands at 10 o’clock. Better yet, the file names were hints themselves (the one that showed the clock was called “Pacific.jpg.”)

As for what the DLC might contain, we only have some bits and pieces shared in the photos and in the accompanying text, both of which I’ve below. Who are the masked characters? What kind of zany murders are bound to happen? We’ll have to wait and see. The chances are very good that it’s post-game content, so you still have some time to play through Polygon’s number three game of the year for 2022. We currently don’t know the cost for the DLC, or if it’ll come with news that the game is expanding to other platforms. But I guess we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Here’s the full message from Albert Cloudsley:

Dear associate, The Seven Seas Company has reviewed and approved your request to partake in the upcoming Lanka trading expedition. You and two other associates will personally accompany yours truly on this mission. A partial travel itinerary has been included. Albert Cloudsley