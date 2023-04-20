 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spider-Man and Venom movies finally hit Disney Plus this month

The Marvel multiverse is colliding

By Matt Patches
Spider-Man Homecoming - Spidey inside a concrete pipe Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures

While movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have consolidated 20 years of superhero storytelling into one centralized multiverse, Marvel Studios’ streaming game is still fractured and all over the place. The core Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have a home on Disney Plus, but Sony’s streaming deals have seen the Spider-Man movies drift from Netflix to Amazon Prime and beyond, while Fox’s X-Men license and Universal’s ownership of The Incredible Hulk means some movies are just lost in limbo.

But Disney Plus announced on Thursday that at least two of the worlds are folding in to the main hub: This spring, a handful of Spider-Man and Venom movies are finally hitting the platform alongside the MCU films.

Sam Raimi’s first trilogy, consisting of Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, will all arrive to Disney Plus on April 21. The deal will see the Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man swing to the collection on the same day, so defenders can have their moment to explain why it’s actually good.

Then on May 12, Sony’s MCU-adjacent Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as the technically-MCU-adjacent-because-of-that-one-post-credits-scene Venom arrive to Disney Plus. And what about Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage? A news release for the announcement promises that “additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney Plus in the U.S. later this year.”

As for future Spider-Man installments, don’t expect them to premiere directly on Disney Plus — Sony’s continued involvement in the franchise means there will always be hoops to jump through. But Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige recently promised a new chapter involving Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is in the works.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige said during press rounds for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

