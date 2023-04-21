 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This crochet DDR mat is cute and functional

Made with yarn, conductive thread, and an Arduino

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A close-up of a crochet DDR mat. Fingers are hitting the pink buttons. Image: kims_threads via TikTok

Throw away your old plastic Dance Dance Revolution mat and bring yourself into the future with a miniature crocheted DDR pad. TikTok creator kims_threads did just that using her crochet hook, some yarn, conductive thread, and an Arduino. It’s both extremely cute and functional: She sets it up to connect to a computer to play DDR with her hands. Look, if you scale it up using granny squares, you may be able to put together a whole dang functional rug.

Kims_threads followed a tutorial from Popular Science to learn how to rig up a custom dance pad, and used her own crochet skills to create the mat itself. Once the crochet mat was done, she used a needle to weave the conductive thread through the yarn to make it functional. Honestly, it’s genius. We love a woman in STEM!

@kims_threads

I followed a tutorial by Andy Clark on Popsci.com but had to make lots of adjustments to suit my project. This was a cool project, I might do more with Arduinos #arduino #ddrtiktok #crochet #crochettok

♬ on & on - piri & tommy

Kims_threads sells several different crochet patterns on her Etsy shop; if we’re lucky, she’ll upload a pattern for this one so that crocheters of the world — namely, me — can make our own cute mini and playable DDR granny square.

Beyond DDR, kims_threads has a bunch of other adorable gaming-, entertainment-, and tech-related yarn crafts: a knit Animal Crossing: New Horizons bell bag beanie, a crochet Tamagotchi tapestry, an elaborate Howl’s Moving Castle balaclava, and a QR code sweater. The possibilities of crochet and knitting are endless.

Personally, I’ve just started to relearn crochet over this past weekend. Looks like my next project may as well be a DDR rug.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Nintendo is changing Mario ‘bad guy’ Foreman Spike’s name in Japan

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Markiplier to direct and star in movie adaptation of horror game Iron Lung

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Get Back 4 Blood, Vermintide 2, The Anacrusis, and more for just $15 in the latest Humble Bundle

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Stardew Valley fan redesigns character sprites to be as cute as their portraits

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Picard season 3 is great for me, less great for Star Trek

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for April 21-25

By Ryan Gilliam and Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon