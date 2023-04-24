Horizon studio says ‘Aloy’s next adventure’ is in the works

A third mainline game in the Horizon series appears to be in the works at Guerrilla Games. The developer of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West said in an announcement Monday that Guerrilla’s “bright future” includes “expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure and our exciting online project.”

Hints of a third game comes just a few days after Guerrilla released the Burning Shores expansion for Horizon Forbidden West, and likely won’t be a surprise to players who have completed that add-on. As video games and their major story DLC tend to do, Burning Shores offers clues about where Aloy might be headed after her journey to the west coast.

Guerrilla’s tease about what’s next for Aloy was tucked under the announcement of a leadership change at the Dutch studio: studio director and executive producer Angie Smets is moving to a role at PlayStation Studios as head of development strategy. Guerrilla’s management team now consists of Joel Eschler, studio director and production director; Hella Schmidt, studio director and general manager; and Jan-Bart van Beek, studio director and art director.

The studio’s other project, an online multiplayer game set in the Horizon franchise, was announced in December. The online project Guerrilla is pursuing will feature “a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look,” the studio said when it revealed the game. “Friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together.”

Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in February 2022. The recently launched Burning Shores DLC was released for PS5 only, strongly hinting that Guerrilla’s next game will be for Sony’s current-gen console only.