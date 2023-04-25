 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Witcher season 3 trailer teases the Wild Hunt and a split release date

Henry Cavill’s last Witcher season will come in two parts

By Austen Goslin
Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) are back with more monsters to slay and the Wild Hunt seem to be looming in the first trailer for The Witcher season 3. The trailer for Henry Cavill’s final season as Geralt of Rivia arrived on Tuesday and revealed that the third season will be split into two parts, with the first debuting on June 29 and the second releasing on Netflix on July 27.

The trailer only gives us brief glimpses of each character, and doesn’t really clue us into what’s happening, but it does show Yen, Ciri, and Geralt searching for each other in the dark, as well as Geralt saying something about an encounter with a monster that marked the first time he truly felt fear. Most importantly, it gives us a few hints that the Wild Hunt are finally entering the picture — which makes sense considering they got teases at the end of season 2 and in the spinoff series Blood Origin.

Perhaps the biggest thing hanging over Netflix’s fantasy series isn’t the plot of the third season, but the fact that it will be Henry Cavill’s last. Cavill, who is a huge fan of the series and campaigned for the role of Geralt, has been the show’s heart and guide since he was cast. Late last year, Netflix announced that Cavill would be leaving the role and would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games).

Two characters from Netflix’s The Witcher season 3 face each other, one, a woman with dark clothes who seems to be taunting the other, a bearded man with long hair and white clothes Photo: Susie Allnutt
Freya Allen as Ciri in Netflix’s The Witcher season 3 stands facing the camera on a grassy hill with a sword in her hand Photo: Susie Allnutt
Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher season 3 standing in a dark shadow Image: Netflix
Anya Chalotra as Yennefer in season 3 of Netflix’s The Witcher standing in the snow and wearing a purple cloak. Image: Netflix

