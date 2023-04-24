Apex Legends’ new hero is Ballistic, an old gunfighter with a long history

Apex Legends’ next, newest character is an older man: Ballistic, who in the hero-shooter battle royale is described as a “disgraced legend” from a time before the Apex Games. Now he’s back to settle some very old scores.

Ballistic, real name August Montgomery Brinkman, is a 63-year-old fighter whose playing record goes back to the Thunderdome Games, the canonical predecessor to the Apex Games. Ballistic was revealed in a nearly five-minute teaser trailer that Respawn published Monday, after dataminers outed all of their plans for season 17. That new season still launches, as scheduled, this May 9 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

In the video we learn that Ballistic was a star in the Thunderdome Games. Now he’s joining the current promotion to spare his son from death in the arena. Apex Legends’ current season launched in February without a new hero, but the game did reclassify the 23 existing heroes into one of five new categories: Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Support, and Controller. Ballistic is an Assault character.