Sega nabs Ariana Grande, Rina Sawayama, and Miley Cyrus for new Samba de Amigo

Sega’s new Samba de Amigo game will feature maraca-shakin’ tracks from Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, Miley Cyrus, Pitbull, Jessie J, and Rina Sawayama, alongside familiar favorites from the first game in the series, including “Macarena,” “La Bamba,” and Ricky Martin’s “The Cup of Life.”

Samba de Amigo: Party Central for Nintendo Switch will feature 40 tracks when it launches this summer. On Tuesday, Sega confirmed 20 of those songs, which join two previously confirmed songs from the Sonic the Hedgehog games (“Escape From The City” from Sonic Adventure 2 and “Fist Bump” from Sonic Forces).

Sega announced Samba de Amigo: Party Central in February during a Nintendo Direct livestream. The rhythm game challenges players to shake Switch Joy-Cons in time with the beat, posing and dancing to match on-screen prompts. Unlike the original arcade and Dreamcast game, it doesn’t require dedicated maraca controllers to fully enjoy.

Read on for the list of newly confirmed sons for Samba de Amigo: Party Central, with music videos for each song. (Well, not “Macarena” or “La Bamba” — those versions are covers of Los del Río and Richie Valens’ versions.)

“Break Free ft. Zedd” by Ariana Grande

“I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Payback (feat. Icona Pop)” by Cheat Codes

“Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)” by Diplo & TSHA

“I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)“ by Gloria Gaynor

“I Love It” by Icona Pop

“Centerfold” by J. Geils Band

“Bang Bang“ by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

“Sucker” by Jonas Brothers

”TiK ToK“ by Kesha

“Panama” by Matteo

“Plastic Hearts” by Miley Cyrus

“Celebrate” by Pitbull

“The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)“ by Ricky Martin

“XS” by Rina Sawayama

“Bom Bom” by Sam and the Womp

“Azukita“ by Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo