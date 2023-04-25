 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Denzel takes on the mafia in The Equalizer 3 trailer

Denzel reunites with Dakota Fanning in the final Equalizer movie

By Pete Volk
The Equalizer movies are generally solid action fare that get elevated significantly by the fact that they are led by Denzel freaking Washington. The trailer for the final installment dropped Tuesday, giving us a taste of the “Denzel vs. the mafia” thriller coming to theaters this fall.

Denzel’s Robert McCall is now making a home in Southern Italy, with friends and what looks like a happy life. But when the mafia intervenes and threatens the lives of the people he cares about, he turns back to his old ways: Brutal violence.

There’s something about the way Denzel calmly tells bad guys he’s going to destroy them in these movies — a mobster jokingly asks “You warning me?” and Denzel responds “I’m preparing you” before ruining that man’s entire month (and his tracksuit).

Director Antoine Fuqua, who has collaborated with Denzel many times throughout his career and directed the first two Equalizer movies, returns for this one as well. Dakota Fanning, with whom Denzel starred in the excellent Man on Fire (2004), is also in the movie, and shows up at the very end of the trailer.

The Equalizer 3 comes to theaters September 1.

