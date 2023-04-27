The Case of the Golden Idol gets its first expansion next week

Following a tease last week, developer Color Gray Games has announced an expansion for The Case of the Golden Idol, one of 2022’s best games. It’s called The Spider of Lanka, and it adds three scenarios to the core murder mystery game, which the developer says are the “most challenging” yet.

You’ll be able to jump in on May 4 for $5.99, and the base game is required to play the new cases. Interestingly, the expansion is presented under the banner of “Golden Idol Mysteries,” perhaps indicating there’s more where this is coming from. Yes, please.

Golden Idol Mysteries: The Spider of Lanka is an origin story taking place one year before The Case of the Golden Idol begins. In true form to the game’s fill-in-the-blank mechanic, much of the developer’s news release is redacted. However, it conveys that you’ll be following Albert Cloudsley and Oberon Geller, the first characters introduced in the game’s prologue, on their voyage to the fictional Kingdom of Lanka as they meet with a high-ranking priest to investigate, well, probably the Golden Idol.

Maybe it’s best that we all jump into the expansion knowing as little as possible. But there’s a trailer above if you understandably want to see the game’s strangely alluring (and disturbing) art style and animation used in even more colorful set pieces.

The Spider of Lanka is coming to Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.com on May 4. As noted earlier, you’ll need to own the $17.99 base game to play it.