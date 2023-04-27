 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Special Snorlax, Togepi Squishmallows are available on the Pokémon Center website

The 12-inch plushies are finally on sale after weeks of waiting

By Nicole Carpenter
Snorlax and Togepi in Squishmallow form, placed on the ground outside in front of some plants. Image: The Pokémon Company/Jazwares

Snorlax and Togepi Squishmallows are expected to go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. EDT at the Pokémon Center website, a Pokémon representative told Polygon. Both Squishmallows are of the 12-inch variety and cost $29.99, just like the previously released Pikachu and Gengar Squishmallows. Given the popularity of these Squishmallows, Togepi and Snorlax are likely to sell out fast on both the U.S. and Canadian sites.

The Pokémon Center exclusive Squishmallows come with a distinctive badge on their lower backs, denoting they’re from the official store. Several other sizes are available at retailers like Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Box Lunch, when they’re in stock, but those come without the embroidered badge. Prices range from roughly $15 for a 10-inch Pokémon Squishmallow to $25 for the 14-inch, and $45 for the 20-inch one. The 12-inch Squishmallow from the Pokémon Center store is seemingly at a premium due to its badge of honor.

Toy manufacturer Jazwares and the Pokémon Company announced that the non-badged Snorlax and Togepi Squishmallows would be released “soon” back in early April, but the rollout ended up being pretty rough, as the toys sold out almost instantly. To make matters more confusing, the Pokémon Center’s Snorlax and Togepi Squishmallows went up on the UK Pokémon Center store weeks earlier in March.

The Pikachu and Gengar Squishmallows — of all sizes — are also still scarcely available, but are showing up more often in stores.

Loading comments...

