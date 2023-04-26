 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

One D&D playtest offers more rules changes for fighters, wizards, and other core classes

The latest Unearthed Arcana deals with the Player’s Handbook

By Charlie Hall
/ new
A mage casts a green spell at a white dragon. A dwarf throws up a warning hand, but it’s too late. The dragon rears back to attack. Snow sits on the ground. Image: Greg Rutkowski/Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast released new playtest materials for One D&D, the next iteration of the popular role-playing game, on Wednesday. The massive, 50-page packet features new rules for barbarians, fighters, sorcerers, warlocks, and wizards — all core character classes featured in the 5th edition Player’s Handbook, first published in 2014. The packet is free to download for those with a D&D Beyond account.

Wizards’ Unearthed Arcana playtest packets are a holdover from the vigorous playtesting that preceded the launch of 5th edition D&D. They’re regularly used to allow fans to test-drive new classes, backgrounds, and rules before providing feedback directly to the developers. A recent release even floated changes for the druid class to better align it with what was shown in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Past Unearthed Arcana have also teased major releases, including the rebooted Spelljammer setting and the reboot of the Planescape setting, which is due out later this year.

Today’s playtest was released alongside a nearly hourlong video that goes into greater detail on their intent. Feedback opens on May 17.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

Taika Waititi’s soccer movie stars Michael Fassbender as a washed up coach sent to American Samoa

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The Flash premiere gets glowing reactions, but Ezra Miller questions linger

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Nintendo will make a rare, surprising appearance at Gamescom 2023

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Star Trek: Resurgence launches in May

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The Little Mermaid remake is nearly an hour longer than the original — so what did they add?

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sega of America workers want to unionize

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon