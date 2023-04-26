Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast released new playtest materials for One D&D, the next iteration of the popular role-playing game, on Wednesday. The massive, 50-page packet features new rules for barbarians, fighters, sorcerers, warlocks, and wizards — all core character classes featured in the 5th edition Player’s Handbook, first published in 2014. The packet is free to download for those with a D&D Beyond account.

Wizards’ Unearthed Arcana playtest packets are a holdover from the vigorous playtesting that preceded the launch of 5th edition D&D. They’re regularly used to allow fans to test-drive new classes, backgrounds, and rules before providing feedback directly to the developers. A recent release even floated changes for the druid class to better align it with what was shown in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Past Unearthed Arcana have also teased major releases, including the rebooted Spelljammer setting and the reboot of the Planescape setting, which is due out later this year.

Today’s playtest was released alongside a nearly hourlong video that goes into greater detail on their intent. Feedback opens on May 17.