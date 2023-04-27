 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disney’s Wish is packing star power, also has Chris Pine

This Disney movie knows how to animate a cute animal

By Petrana Radulovic
Disney’s newest movie brings the brand’s magical wishing star to life — and the first trailer dives into the magic behind the moment.

Wish is done in a new animation style that blends elements of watercolor with 3D animation, a hybrid that the studio has been chasing for years. Tangled was supposed to be done in a more painterly style, but only the short film Paperman has come close to replicating it. Judging by its first trailer, Wish finally delivers on that promise with its painted backgrounds.

Wish stars West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose as Asha, a sharpwitted young woman who partners with the magical wishing star (named Star). Chris Pine joins the cast as King Magnifico, the charismatic leader of the kingdom of Rosas — who seems to be the bad guy of the movie, considering his evil laugh in the trailer. Alan Tudyk voices Asha’s pet goat Valentino, though unlike Tudyk’s other Disney animal companion roles like like Moana’s Hei-Hei and Raya and the Last Dragon’s Tuk Tuk, the trailer reveals that he does actually get to talk.

Wish is directed by Frozen’s Chris Buck and Raya and the Last Dragon story artist Fawn Veerasunthorn, with a script by Disney CCO and Frozen director Jennifer Lee and Manhunt’s Allison Moore, and has music by singer-songwriter Julia Michaels.

Wish is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22.

