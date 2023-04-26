Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class) have teamed up for a soccer movie — very pointedly not called football in the trailer. The movie is called Next Goal Wins, and the first trailer premiered on Wednesday. Next Goal Wins is set for release in theaters on Nov. 17.

The movie follows a disgraced soccer coach, played by Michael Fassbender, who is sent/sentenced to coach the national team for American Samoa, which just so happens to be one of the worst national teams ever. As you might expect with a premise like that, the team is comprised of mostly misfits who are probably set to melt Fassbender’s cold soccer-coach heart with their dreams of one day scoring at least one official goal.

Next Goal Wins is written and directed by Waititi. Alongside Fassbender, the film also stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Oscar Kightley (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).