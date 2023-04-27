Sony is making it easier to buy a PSVR 2

The PlayStation VR 2 headset is making its way to more retailers, following its two-month-long exclusive stint on Sony’s direct to consumer storefront. Sony announced the news on Twitter, but it hasn’t yet shared which retailers will begin to sell the VR headset, nor has it shared an official date. However, it’s possible that it might fall on May 12, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s launch date, per the UK retailer ShopTo announcing it’ll start selling the PlayStation VR 2 on that date.

PlayStation VR2 will soon be in stock at local retailers, in addition to https://t.co/y9oEB5aBse. Check your local retailer for availability.



More on PS VR2: https://t.co/TiSFxroszM pic.twitter.com/79g8PsDCye — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 27, 2023

Being able to buy the PlayStation VR 2 at more retailers is a boon to anyone who might have a gift card to knock off some of its high $549.99 cost. The reason why I’m most excited to see it hit more retailers is because it’s more likely that we’ll see discounts on the headset.

While Sony hasn’t disclosed sales performance of the PlayStation VR 2, it reportedly halved its sales expectations ahead of its late February launch due to receiving fewer-than-expected pre-orders. But it will likely experience more success (how much more remains to be seen) if people can see it sitting on store shelves.

We’ll be updating this post, and the product card below, once retailers have announced that they’ll carry the VR headset.