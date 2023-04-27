Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer brings the Maximals out of hiding to fight Unicron

The first full trailer for the next Transformers movie features a long list of Autobots and Maximals — Cybertron’s furry and feathered counterparts — and a planet-snarfing threat: Unicron! Yes, the biggest, baddest, most expensive Transformer of them all is headed to Earth for a snack, and only the combined forces of Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal can martial a defense force that’s more than meets the eye in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

This is a ’90s movie through and through: It’s set in 1994 (hence the appearance of the World Trade Center towers in lower Manhattan), features your favorite Transformers of the Beast Wars era, and there’s a spliced-up “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” to set the mood.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple, Jr. (Creed II) and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback as the humans caught in an interstellar robot war. The rest of the (human) cast includes Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, and Tobe Nwigwe. On the Transformers side, the cast includes Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, Liza Koshy as Arcee, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere, David Sobolov as Rhinox, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird, Pete Davidson as Mirage, Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack, and Tongayi Chi as Cheetor.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts comes to movie theaters on June 9.