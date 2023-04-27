 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PlayStation Plus free games for May 2023: Grid Legends and medieval combat

Plus Descenders, a procedurally-generated bike-racing game

By Owen S. Good
PlayStation Plus’ new logo (2022) Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers’ free games for May are Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders, Sony announced on Wednesday. Players may download them beginning Tuesday, May 2.

Grid Legends, from Codemasters, launched in 2022. It’s a racing game which pits players against high-performance automobiles from multiple classifications — touring car, trucks, electric vehicles — in a fictional racing series to determine the best driver in the world. Grid Legends’ centerpiece is a documentary-style narrative mode starring Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, and Netflix’s Sex Education) along with Natsume Kuroda and Callum McGowdan.

Chivalry 2 is a 2021 hack-and-slash multiplayer title in which players are knights swinging swords at one another in the times when armed warfare was brutal, bloody, and very personal.

Descenders, which launched in 2018, involves mountain bikes pounding down procedurally generated slopes. Players unlock new talents, perks, and bikes as they chase one another in this racing rogue-lite.

All of these games are available to download for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning May 2. April’s gamesMeet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron are still available to PS Plus Essential subscribers until Monday, May 1.

