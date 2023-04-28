Twisted Metal show looks like a blend of ’90s nostalgia and Power Rangers-like action

Car-based mayhem is back in the first trailer for Peacock’s Twisted Metal series. The series takes inspiration from the game series it’s based on with a bizarre post-apocalypse full of cars with guns on them. The series stars Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Neve Campbell (Scream), and Will Arnett (Arrested Development).

The teaser trailer shows Mackie’s John Doe character sitting in a car and loading a shotgun while putting in a mix CD. The teaser also gives us our first look at the game series’ most iconic character, the murderous clown Sweet Tooth.

The series already appears to be aiming for a very strange and specific, yet oddly effective tone that evokes ’90s nostalgia for cheap, action-heavy kids TV like Power Rangers. However, to find out if the series can pull off that tone for an entire season, we’ll have to wait until it is released on July 27 on Peacock.

Twisted Metal is created by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind Zombieland and Deadpool, and showrun by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai).