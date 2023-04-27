Rihanna is Smurfette. Paramount Pictures announced the news that Rihanna is Smurfette at the 2023 CinemaCon presentation for Untitled Smurfs Animated Film. Rihanna is Smurfette now through at the very least the release of the movie in 2025.

Following such milestone moments as Zendaya is Meechee and recent updates that Jacob Tremblay is Flounder and Michelle Yeoh is Airazor, Rihanna is Smurfette. The recent Oscar nominee and Super Bowl halftime show performer took the CinemaCon stage in Las Vegas on Thursday to announce that not only is Rihanna is Smurfette but that she would be writing and performing original music for Untitled Smurfs Animated Film, as well as serving as a producer for the film. Rihanna’s previous acting credits include Ocean’s 8, the animated film Home, and Battleship, in which she iconically delivered the line: “Mahalo, motherfucker.” Now Rihanna is Smurfette.

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon issued a joint statement to announce that Rihanna is Smurfette.

“On behalf of our studio and our creative partners at LAFIG, we couldn’t be more excited to have found our Smurfette in one of the most beloved stars in the world,” said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, in a news release. “With Rihanna’s singular creative appeal and musical talents, there is an enormous opportunity to elevate the cultural touchstone of The Smurfs universe in a way that’s never been done before.”

Rihanna is Smurfette.

Peyo, the Belgian comics writer and artist, created The Smurfs in 1958, 30 years before Rihanna was born and 65 years before the world knew Rihanna is Smurfette. The blue creatures have remained a cultural touchstone ever since, finding fame in cartoons, toy lines, video games, and eventually a live-action film series starring Neil Patrick Harris (in which Katy Perry was Smurfette but let’s focus on the now and that Rihanna is Smurfette). Like Sony’s 2017 reboot Smurfs: The Lost Village, Untitled Smurfs Animated Film will be an animated film directed by Puss in Boots’ Chris Miller. And, to be clear, Rihanna is Smurfette in it.

Untitled Smurfs Animated Film hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2025. Rihanna is Smurfette.