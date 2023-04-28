Street Fighter movie is likely getting a surprising but great pair of directors

The directors of the Street Fighter movie have been revealed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming video game adaptation will be helmed by Michael and Danny Philippou, the duo behind one of this year’s best horror movies: Talk to Me. While the directors of a horror movie may not seem like the most obvious choice, these two might make for the perfect pairing to make a Street Fighter movie great.

The two filmmakers, who are twin brothers from Australia, ran a successful YouTube channel called RackaRacka, where they uploaded comedy and horror short films. One of them, Michael, even has a bit of experience with real fighting, having competed as an undercard during the Logan Paul vs KSI pay-per-view event.

Most importantly though, it’s the Philippou brother’s upcoming movie Talk to Me that makes the best case for their Street Fighter movie. The film, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year and is set for theatrical release on July 28, is a kinetically shot and exciting horror movie that also features bursts of highly intense, extraordinarily cool action. The entire movie, which follows a group of teens who use an embalmed hand that allows spirits to briefly possess their bodies as a party drug, is also highly stylized in a way that fits right into the Street Fighter ethos.

There’s no word yet on when Street Fighter might be released, what the story will be, or what characters might be in it, but with the directing team seemingly being selected, it’s only a matter of time before studio Legendary Pictures announces a bit more about the adaptation.