Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has major problems on PC

EA and Respawn acknowledge problems with high-end PCs

By Owen S. Good
/ new
Cal and Merrin have a conversation in a cave in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Image: Respawn/Electronic Arts via Polygon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Windows PC version has numerous performance issues that publisher Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment acknowledged in a statement on Friday.

Worse yet, the problems seem particularly concentrated in PCs with high performance hardware. “Players using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 were encountering problems on Windows 10,” developers said in the statement, released on Twitter.

“While there is no single comprehensive solution for PC performance, the team has been working on fixes we believe will improve performance across a spectrum of configurations,” the statement added. “We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to ensure we don’t introduce new problems.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched April 28 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in addition to Windows PC.

Earlier this month Electronic Arts also published EA Sports PGA Tour for PC, and fans also reported problems with that version that were not present on console versions.

