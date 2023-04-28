Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has major problems on PC

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Windows PC version has numerous performance issues that publisher Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment acknowledged in a statement on Friday.

Worse yet, the problems seem particularly concentrated in PCs with high performance hardware. “Players using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 were encountering problems on Windows 10,” developers said in the statement, released on Twitter.

“While there is no single comprehensive solution for PC performance, the team has been working on fixes we believe will improve performance across a spectrum of configurations,” the statement added. “We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to ensure we don’t introduce new problems.”

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 28, 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched April 28 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in addition to Windows PC.

Earlier this month Electronic Arts also published EA Sports PGA Tour for PC, and fans also reported problems with that version that were not present on console versions.