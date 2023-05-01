All the big new games coming out in May

Arkane Studios’ Redfall already delayed out of 2022, drew a tough pinch-hit assignment when Microsoft gave it a May 2 launch date to appease Xbox Game Pass fans wondering when they were gonna get some day-one first-party hits. Nintendo picked May 12 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom all the way back in September, and Xbox took its chances back in January when it picked the 10 days in May before TotK dominates the gaming conversation.

But it’s not like Redfall is the only other game launching in May. It’s just, comparatively speaking, the only one remotely facing Zelda-sized expectations for its platform. There are plenty of other intriguing releases, releases out of early access, or previous-generation platform launches. But it does feel like everyone is getting out of Nintendo’s way this month. Well, everyone except Redfall.

Here is what’s coming, among the major video game launches, for May 2023.

May 2

Age of Wonders 4

(Windows PC)

Redfall

(Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Snark aside, Redfall sounds like one of those Arkane concepts that plays like a page-turning best-seller, taking up all your time until you finally finish it. The open-world co-op shooter takes players to a benighted New England seaside town — literally, the sun is in permanent eclipse — to rid it of the vampire horde that has taken control.

May 4

Ravenlok

(Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

May 5

Hogwarts Legacy

(PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

May 8

Darkest Dungeon 2

(Windows PC, full launch)

May 11

Another Fisherman’s Tale

(PlayStation VR 2)

Walkabout Mini Golf

(PlayStation VR 2)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

May 12

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

(Nintendo Switch)

We’re not sure how much more can be said in anticipation of this game, the sequel to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s a Zelda game, it looks beautiful and its world is enormous, and it has a fandom going back more than 35 years. The only reason this game isn’t first on this list is because, well, we’re doing it in chronological order.

May 16

Amnesia: The Bunker

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Humanity

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR 2, Windows PC (with VR support))

May 23

After Us

(PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition

(Nintendo Switch)

May 25

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Did this sneak up on you, too? Daedalic Entertainment’s stealth-action adventure was announced all the way back in 2019, and it has been delayed several times since. Then, just two weeks after showing a story trailer, Nacon and Daedalic up and dated it for May 25. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will examine what happened to Smeagol in between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

(PlayStation VR 2)

May 30

System Shock remake

(Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)