Star Wars Jedi: Survivor getting patched pronto to fix bugs, Respawn says

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, beleaguered by a series of performance issues on PC and two serious glitches and other problems on consoles, will get two patches on Monday and Tuesday to help clean up the mess.

Respawn Entertainment said Monday that the PC patch will roll out that day, and it will deliver “performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.”

Today a patch has become available for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and tomorrow (5/2) we’ll also be issuing a patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.… pic.twitter.com/XrjbdDQUp6 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 1, 2023

It’s not clear if that covers all, some, or only a tiny part of the problems PC players were reporting on day one of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s April 28 launch. A note from Respawn and Electronic Arts that day acknowledged substandard performance on PC, but said the biggest issues concerned “high-end machines or certain specific configurations.” The studio apologized to players and promised patches pronto.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions don’t appear to have the same frame rate and performance issues as the PC version. Their patch, coming Tuesday, does deal with “performance improvements” and “various rendering issues,” but it more specifically addresses bugs and other jarring defects.

Most notably, it will fix a game-breaking problem where players found themselves stuck inside the Chamber of Duality. There are certain spoilers that come with explaining what the problem is there, so see the Reddit thread for more details.

The console patch notice doesn’t say if it fixes this rather hilariously unfortunate bug, where a big bad guy named Mogu hits Cal Kestis so hard he pounds the XP right the hell out of him and into the ground. Players on Reddit said that dying at Mogu’s meaty hands left their death marker in an unreachable location and their XP unrecoverable.

The console fixes mentioned on Monday have already been applied to the PC version, Respawn said. “We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.”

Here’s everything Respawn pledges to patch up with Jedi: Survivor’s upcoming fixes:

5/1 - PC

Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.

5/2 - PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S