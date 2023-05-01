 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

I would die to protect Turgle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Please help the silly little frog man

By Maddy Myers
Turgle, a frog-like alien who stands about three feet tall, gestures at Cal happily in a screenshot from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Image: Respawn Entertainment/EA via Polygon

A few hours in to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, protagonist Cal Kestis explores the planet Koboh in search of his old friend Greez (the four-armed alien pilot from Fallen Order). Before Cal finds Greez, though, a frog-like alien gets thrown into his path — literally — by a group of angry raiders. That poor little alien is Turgle, and I love him. So does the rest of the internet.

[Ed. note: This article contains minor spoilers for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.]

Turgle rhymes with “turtle,” but again, he’s a frog. There isn’t much innovation here in terms of character design, and I must clarify: That’s not a complaint. Turgle is a frog who’s about 3 feet tall and walks on two legs, like a slightly taller version of Aogaeru from Spirited Away. He is a priceless addition to Star Wars canon, and I will protect him at all costs.

Turgle does not make it easy to protect him, mind you. He is a bit of a scammer and a troublemaker, which is why the raiders came after him in the first place. Turgle had sold them a “priceless relic” that turned out to be “fake” (although Turgle insists he had no idea). He might strike some people as a bit annoying, with his high-pitched voice and defensive tone. Despite all of that, Cal still steps in to save the little froggy from certain death at the hands of the angry raiders.

From the moment that Turgle leaps joyfully out of harm’s way, watching from the sidelines as Cal Kestis delivers a lightsaber-assisted beatdown, he earns himself a permanent place in my heart. Is he more trouble than he’s worth? Absolutely, since he learns nothing from this experience and keeps on engaging in skulduggery and con artistry. But look at him! Look at him!!

Cal Kestis (left) talks to Turgle (center) and Doma (right) at the Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Image: Respawn Entertainment/EA via Polygon

I’m not the only one who’s become obsessed with this little goofball. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players have been sharing clips and fanart of their favorite frog:

This fan of Turgle, who also made some art, dubbed him Star Wars’ latest “Glup Shitto” — and several other fans have agreed with that.

Although not everyone loves Turgle, the people who do love him ... really love him.

The Turgle fanaticism has reached Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s creators, such as lead writer Danny Homan, who shouted out the character’s voice actor, Richard Horvitz (known for voicing Zim in Invader Zim and Raz in the Psychonauts games).

Pete Stewart, a senior writer on the game, described the addition of Turgle to the Star Wars fan wiki Wookieepedia as a personal high point.

