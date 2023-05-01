I would die to protect Turgle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

A few hours in to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, protagonist Cal Kestis explores the planet Koboh in search of his old friend Greez (the four-armed alien pilot from Fallen Order). Before Cal finds Greez, though, a frog-like alien gets thrown into his path — literally — by a group of angry raiders. That poor little alien is Turgle, and I love him. So does the rest of the internet.

[Ed. note: This article contains minor spoilers for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.]

Turgle rhymes with “turtle,” but again, he’s a frog. There isn’t much innovation here in terms of character design, and I must clarify: That’s not a complaint. Turgle is a frog who’s about 3 feet tall and walks on two legs, like a slightly taller version of Aogaeru from Spirited Away. He is a priceless addition to Star Wars canon, and I will protect him at all costs.

Turgle does not make it easy to protect him, mind you. He is a bit of a scammer and a troublemaker, which is why the raiders came after him in the first place. Turgle had sold them a “priceless relic” that turned out to be “fake” (although Turgle insists he had no idea). He might strike some people as a bit annoying, with his high-pitched voice and defensive tone. Despite all of that, Cal still steps in to save the little froggy from certain death at the hands of the angry raiders.

From the moment that Turgle leaps joyfully out of harm’s way, watching from the sidelines as Cal Kestis delivers a lightsaber-assisted beatdown, he earns himself a permanent place in my heart. Is he more trouble than he’s worth? Absolutely, since he learns nothing from this experience and keeps on engaging in skulduggery and con artistry. But look at him! Look at him!!

I’m not the only one who’s become obsessed with this little goofball. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players have been sharing clips and fanart of their favorite frog:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a character called Turgle and I know literally nothing about him, but think he looks so funny! #StarWarsJediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/IP0wM3ZGHy — Trudi Castle (@trudicastle) April 27, 2023

This fan of Turgle, who also made some art, dubbed him Star Wars’ latest “Glup Shitto” — and several other fans have agreed with that.

new glup shitto just dropped. turgle is everything to me #JediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/UF40HXrbzb — sam (@slowpezart) April 28, 2023

we have Turgle. we have Gabs. we have Greezy Money. we have ZN-A4. we have BD-1. we have Doma Dendra. we have the Spawn of Oggdo Boggdo. we have Monk the bartender. we have the tuxedoed bathroom attendant, brilliantly played by Gonk Droid. we have all these Glup Shittos pic.twitter.com/YICCtH0w7h — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) April 30, 2023

new glup shitto just dropped pic.twitter.com/Eh2ZrfBvFF — Kyle Katarn (@Ky1eKatarn) March 21, 2023

Although not everyone loves Turgle, the people who do love him ... really love him.

TURGLE SAVED JEDI SURVIVOR pic.twitter.com/2maqSr69kw — Penny Parker (@SnapsCube) April 29, 2023

If turgle has a million fans, then I am one of them. If turgle has ten fans, then I am one of them. If turgle has only one fan then that is me. If turgle has no fans, then that means I am no longer on earth. If the world is against turgle, then I am against the world. — robin ∞ ⚫️〰️⚫️ (@mralisola) April 29, 2023

The Turgle fanaticism has reached Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s creators, such as lead writer Danny Homan, who shouted out the character’s voice actor, Richard Horvitz (known for voicing Zim in Invader Zim and Raz in the Psychonauts games).

I really like this strange culture brewing where people at or message us narrative folks and just say Turgle! Also, Turgle only works because @RichardHorvitz is a ridiculously talented actor with perfect comedic timing -https://t.co/0vffDj7gy1 #starwarsjedisurvivor — Danny Homan (@danny_homan) April 30, 2023

Pete Stewart, a senior writer on the game, described the addition of Turgle to the Star Wars fan wiki Wookieepedia as a personal high point.