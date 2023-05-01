Netflix’s true crime anthology Monster returns with two killers this time

Netflix is bringing audiences another story of infamous killings with a new season of Monster, yet this time called Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The new season of the extremely popular series, which will focus on the Menendez brothers, got a short teaser trailer on Monday but won’t arrive on the streaming service until sometime in 2024.

The first season of Monster, which debuted in 2022, starred Evan Peters as notorious cannibal and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The new season will follow the Menendez brothers, who killed their parents before going on a lavish spending spree, and being at the center of one of the biggest and most public murder trials of the 1990s — before O.J. Simpson’s of course. The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996; their more publicized trial in 1993 ended with two deadlocked juries. They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2022 and was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The two also served as executive producers on the series’ first season with Murphy as showrunner. There’s no official word yet if that will be the case with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story or not.