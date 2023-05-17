Sony’s E3-sized PlayStation Showcase will livestream May 24

Sony will livestream a new PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday, May 24, at 1 p.m. PDT. The event will preview what’s next for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 — and possibly even PlayStation games on PC.

Unlike recent State of Play presentations, which were smaller and focused on the launch of PSVR 2 and the upcoming Final Fantasy 16, Sony’s next livestream appears to be equivalent to an E3-sized showcase.

Because Sony is labeling this a PlayStation Showcase — a designation it reserved for its first big blowout on the PlayStation 5 and later for a series of major game announcements — expect the PlayStation maker’s new livestream to be jam-packed with news and reveals.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the show will run a bit over an hour, focusing “on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world.” Viewers can “expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.”

Sony’s announced PlayStation lineup includes some heavy hitters from its first-party studios. That includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (and Marvel’s Wolverine) from Insomniac Games, a multiplayer The Last of Us game from Naughty Dog, a multiplayer Horizon game from Guerrilla Games, and untitled live-service games from Haven Studios and Firewalk Studios. Sony has a few exclusive partnerships too, including a remake of BioWare’s Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and something new from Deviation Games.

As for third parties, games that could possibly show up at the PlayStation Showcase include Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 12, Death Stranding 2, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.