Doja Cat dressing as a cat was the highlight of the Met Gala

Doja Cat went full cat at the 2023 Met Gala. With the ball themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Doja Cat showed up as Choupette, the late designer’s white Birman cat who had a famed reputation of her own — and some 200,000 Instagram followers.

The best part of the outfit is that Doja Cat looked both hot and like a cat. She made her entrance in a dazzling, form-fitting Oscar De La Renta gown, complete with cat ears on the hood. The glittery gown caught the light as she advanced up the stairs, a long feathery train on her dress trailing behind her. Doja Cat’s makeup included prosthetics that gave her a cat-like nose and mouth.

She proceeded to have a ball at the gala. When a Vogue reporter pulled her aside for a brief segment, Doja Cat meowed into the microphone.

DOJA DOESN’T HAVE A SERIOUS BONE IN HER BODY LMAO pic.twitter.com/uCyU5gLazY — (@beyoncegarden) May 2, 2023

Later, when Emma Chamberlain interviewed her for a Vogue livestream, Doja Cat responded to every single question with “meow.” Here’s the full interview:

Emma Chamberlain: “Okay so, tell me all about this.”

Doja Cat: “Meow.”

Emma Chamberlain: “I mean, wait, so who made it.”

Doja Cat: “Meow.”

Emma Chamberlain: “Wow, okay so something a little different. So what was your inspiration for tonight, be honest with me. And go into detail.”

Doja Cat: “Meow, meow. Meow?”

Emma Chamberlain: “So what are you excited to see in there today?”

Doja Cat: “Meow.”

Emma Chamberlain: “Is it your first Met?”

Doja Cat: “Meow.”

Emma Chamberlain: “I’ll see you in there.”

Doja Cat: “Meow.”

@voguemagazine If there's one thing to know about DojaCat, it's that the singer will stay in character. For her first-ever #MetGala she channeled the one and only Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat. ♬ original sound - Vogue

Later that evening, Doja Cat was also spotted hitting a vape pen.

Doja Cat wasn’t the only person paying homage to the designer’s cat, though hers was the best tribute. (Seriously, it is a shame that she wasn’t invited to the Met Gala when its theme was “camp” — I just know she would have killed it.)

Jared Leto wore a full fursuit to the event, in order to look like a life-size version of Choupette. While in costume, he evidently gave interviews in broken French.

For Choupette’s part, she (well, her people, probably) made a statement through her official Instagram account, acknowledging the year’s Met Gala theme. “A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy’s admirers,” the account reads. We know at least two of those “fans” were at the Met Gala that evening paying a very literal homage.