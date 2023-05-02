Prepare for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by testing your knowledge of Hyrule’s map

There are many ways you can prepare for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its May 12 release date: Take a cue from the franchise’s top content creators and replay some games. Maybe it’s time to pick up the Zelda encyclopedia. Or you could test your knowledge of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s massive map using HyruleGuessr, a spin on the real-world GeoGuessr game.

GeoGuessr, the original game, is simple: The program pulls up a Google Street View image and the player guesses from where in the world this image was taken. Players drop a pin onto a location on a world map, indicating their answer. There are tricks to it, of course — street signs or well-known landmarks can be tells for an area. HyruleGuessr takes that simple premise but changes the map to Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule.

There’s five rounds of HyruleGuessr, each showing a screenshot of Link looking out into Hyrule. He could be gazing onto dense jungles of Faron or into the marshes of the Lanayru Wetlands. Is that Thundra Plateau, where it’s always storming? Or maybe that’s the strange, inverted trees of Ludfo’s Bog. Once you’ve got an answer, you mark it onto the Hyrule map and move onto the next round. You’re scored according to how close your guess is to the actual location.

Creator Nimarzel said HyruleGuessr was inspired by a similar game set up in a Discord channel. The map dimension estimates are based on a Reddit post by EngineeringHyrule, according to the description on the game website’s about page.

HyruleGuessr gives players options to change the parameters of the game, like setting a time limit for guesses. Other users have created challenges to test Hyrule knowledge, and there’s a ranked mode with three games of increasing difficulty — leaderboard included. Players are also able to submit screenshots for consideration in the game, too, adding to the already extensive collection.

We know Tears of the Kingdom takes place in the same world as Breath of the Wild, so surely some map knowledge is nice to have. Of course, Tears of the Kingdom’s version of Hyrule adds in sky islands and other changes, so there’s definitely a lot more to uncover. If you’re bored of Hyrule altogether, you might enjoy passing the time with Genshin Impact, Elden Ring, or World of Warcraft versions of GeoGuessr.