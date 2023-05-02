House of the Dragon’s season 2 won’t face delays from WGA writers’ strike

House of the Dragon will film according to schedule, despite the Writers Guild of America’s strike, according to a report from Variety.

Variety says that scripts for the second season of the Game of Thrones prequel were finished well before filming is set to begin. It’s still unclear how much of the show has been written. The series first season premiered in August 2022 and ran until October, with 10 episodes in the season.

House of the Dragon films in the United Kingdom, but WGA members who work overseas, or whose work is used overseas, are still on strike, which is why the series faced questions over its filming.

House of the Dragon is created by Ryan Condal and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, and is based on Martin’s history of the Targaryen family, Fire and Blood. According to Martin, the series is set to run for four seasons. The second season doesn’t have a premiere date yet, and is very unlikely to come back in 2023. If filming continues, House of the Dragon could make its season 2 debut in 2024.

The Writers Guild of America voted to approve a strike on May 1, and it officially started May 2. The strike means that WGA members won’t work with any of the companies in the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which includes Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Sony.

The WGA and the AMPTP were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract after six weeks of negotiations, leading to the strike. This is the first WGA strike since 2007.