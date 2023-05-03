The Dune 2 trailer is full of Timothée Chalamet, sandworms, Zendaya, and desert power

At long last, more than a year and a half after the thunderous reception to 2021’s Dune: Part One, the first trailer for the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic has finally emerged. Initially teased on Tuesday, the first trailer for Dune: Part Two sees the return of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, son of the late Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), now living in hiding among the native Fremen tribes of Arrakis from his family’s long-time enemy, House Harkonnen.

The trailer opens with Paul, clad in a Fremen stillsuit, explaining to Zendaya what Arrakis might look like if the sands were water. Before cutting to Florence Pugh talking about Paul and the dangers he might pose to the empire. The trailer then flashes between a mix of new and returning characters, including the new villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, played by Austin Butler, of Elvis fame.

Dune: Part Two also brings back stars Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Javier Bardem, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Charlotte Rampling, who are set to reprise their roles from the first movie. Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh will also join the cast for the sequel as Shaddam IV, Emperor of humanity, and his daughter Princess Irulan respectively.

Dune: Part Two will premiere in theaters on Nov. 3.