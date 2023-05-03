Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct dated for June 11

Microsoft will hold its annual Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11, where the publisher promises “new surprises and first-looks” from Xbox Game Studios and its third-party partners. That showcase will be followed by Bethesda’s Starfield Direct livestream, which is said to offer “new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information” on Starfield.

The Xbox Games Showcase will kick off at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST, and will stream on Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels, Microsoft said in a post on Xbox Wire.

This year’s Xbox Games Showcase will focus on games for Xbox, PC, and Game Pass, Microsoft said, but the company did not say which games viewers can expect outside of Starfield.

Xbox Game Studios’ announced slate includes games like Turn 10 Studios’ new Forza Motorsport (due sometime this year), The Initiative’s new Perfect Dark, Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Playground Games’ new Fable, Rare’s Everwild, and Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2. Bethesda Game Studios has also announced a new Elder Scrolls game is in development, with Wolfenstein maker MachineGames working on an Indiana Jones game. Starfield is slated for release on Sept. 6.

The Xbox Games Showcase was set to kick off this year’s slate of digital events planned for E3 2023, but that event was canceled in April.