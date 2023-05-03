The Pokémon Trading Card Game Live is officially replacing the old app

Fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game are in for a big change this summer. The card game’s digital client, The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Live app will be officially launched worldwide on June 8. As a result, the developers will be sunsetting the legacy software called The Pokémon TCG Online officially on June 5, according to an FAQ.

If you live stateside, there are currently two ways to play the Pokémon TCG digitally; There is a legacy client called Pokémon TCG Online that’s more than a decade old, and the newer Pokémon TCG Live that was released stateside as part of an ongoing beta in March 2022. It’s been a long and drawn-out process to move players from the older client to the new one.

Developer and publisher The Pokémon Company International delayed the official release of the Live app in 2021, and instead announced that a region-specific beta would be released in 2022. The Live app’s beta was available to players stateside in March, but players immediately ran into issues as users reported bugs and expressed confusion over how in-game currency migrated over. Players can get additional details on which specific Pokémon TCG Online items can be transferred to Pokémon TCG Live in an FAQ. As for now, The Pokémon Company has not specified if there is a deadline on how long you have to migrate your old account.

“There is no current deadline for when Pokémon TCG Online players will need to sign in to Pokémon TCG Live to migrate their account. At this time, players will continue to be able to migrate their account even after the Pokémon TCG Online sunsets. Should this change, players will be notified in advance,” a FAQ said.

To lure players to the new app, the developers announced that players will be able to play the newest Pokémon TCG expansion, Scarlet & Violet — Paldea Evolved, a day ahead of its retail release beginning June 8. Additionally, those who log in between May 2 and June 6 will receive special in-game aesthetic items like a coin, card sleeves, and deck box. For those who played the beta of Live, all their progress made while playing it will carry over to the global launch, a FAQ said.

Pokémon TCG Live will be free to download and available to play on mobile devices (including iPhones), on macOS, and on Windows PC.