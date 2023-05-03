All the Sweet Tooth season 3 news we’ve heard so far

Gus is getting one more season to wrap up his story in Netflix’s Sweet Tooth. The series’ second season premiere was quickly followed by the announcement of a third and final season.

While information on Sweet Tooth season 3 is still a little sparse, here’s everything we’ve heard about the show’s last season so far, including it’s surprising production timeline, which could point to a release in the not-too-distant future:

Is Sweet Tooth getting a season 3?

It is. A little less than a week after the second season was released, Netflix announced that Sweet Tooth would be getting one more season.

Will Sweet Tooth season 3 be the final season?

Sweet Tooth will end with season 3. The table is already set for an ending and the conclusion of season 2, so it makes perfect sense that the show’s on the way to it’s finale next season.

Sweet Tooth will return for a third and final season! pic.twitter.com/tSMjWznWQi — Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2023

Has Netflix started making Sweet Tooth season 3 yet?

Apparently, production has already been completed. This is pretty surprising, considering we didn’t hear about this new season until recently.

When is Sweet Tooth season 3 coming out?

We don’t know for sure when exactly the season’s set for release, but with season 3 already done, then we may end up seeing it pretty soon. That being said, it’s still not likely we see season 3 this year — but it is at the very least possible.

What happens in Sweet Tooth season 3?

Season 3 of Sweet Tooth will likely pick up right after the conclusion of the second season, when Gus sets off toward Alaska with a team of friends to finally find his mom (hopefully).

Of course he’ll face some obstacles (as he has the whole time, let’s be honest): While Abbot was dispatched with in the season 2 finale, he’s left a new adversary in his wake, one who seems even more determined to do away with the hybrids — or at least turn them into a cure. While we don’t know exactly what she’s feeding in those cages, it seems like whatever it is will be pretty vicious, meaning Gus’ arctic expedition might face some tough times.