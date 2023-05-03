All the Dune: Part Two news that’s been revealed so far

Dune: Part Two is fast approaching, bringing with it giant sandworms, Timothée Chalamet in a stillsuit, Zendaya getting more screentime this time out, and the return of desert power. The follow-up to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, set for release in November, already has a trailer that shows off some of its new cast members.

But while we know Dune: Part Two’s release date, its new character roster, and its cast, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the sequel, even though it’s an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s nearly 60-year-old sci-fi novel. To catch you up before the movie’s release, here’s everything we know so far about Dune: Part Two.

Does Dune 2 have a trailer yet?

Yes. The first trailer for Dune: Part Two was released on May 3, and it shows bits and pieces of the story of the second movie, with a few good looks at new characters like Princess Irulan and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

When is Dune 2 coming out?

Dune: Part Two will debut in movie theaters on Nov. 3, 2023. Unlike the 2021 Dune, the sequel won’t stream from day one on HBO Max (which will soon be known simply as Max). The movie was originally scheduled to premiere in October, but Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures delayed Dune: Part Two’s release slightly, pushing the premiere date back a few weeks.

Will Denis Villeneuve and the original cast return for Dune 2?

As we can see in the first trailer for Dune: Part Two, many of the characters from the original are back, along with many new faces. Confirmed to return from Dune: Part One are Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, and Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam.

Denis Villeneuve directed the sequel and co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts.

Who’s new in the cast of Dune 2?

Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Midsommar) joins the cast as Princess Irulan Corrino, a Bene Gesserit who will have a relationship with Paul. Next up is another Oscar nominee, Austin Butler (Elvis), who plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the cruel and cunning nephew of Baron Harkonnen. Oscar-winner Christopher Walken will also join the cast as Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, the ruler of the universe at the time of the story, and the father of Princess Irulan. Léa Seydoux (Crimes of the Future) will play Lady Margot. Tim Blake Nelson is also in Dune: Part Two in an unannounced role.

What’s the story of Dune 2?

We have a whole post that gives away quite a few spoilers about the back half of Dune the novel, if you’re looking for a more detailed answer. If you want to save the surprises for the movie, the short version is that Dune: Part Two will cover the second half of Herbert’s book, as Paul continues his rise to power and seeks revenge against the Harkonnen family.

Will there be more Dune movies?

We don’t know for sure, but director Denis Villeneuve has expressed his excitement about continuing the story of Dune beyond Part Two, and possibly even adapting other books in the series to film in the future.