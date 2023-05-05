Breath of the Wild’s official story recap video is a good Tears of the Kingdom primer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is only a week away from release, and many Nintendo Switch owners may be saying to themselves, “Oh, yeah, what exactly happened in Breath of the Wild?” After all, it’s been more than six years since Breath of the Wild landed on Switch (and Wii U), and a refresher may be in order.

Thankfully, Nintendo is well aware of potential fogginess around the bigger plot points of Breath of the Wild, especially as some players may have spent the bulk of their time in that game completing shrines, hunting down hundreds of Korok seeds, and gazing at Prince Sidon. To get players back up to speed for Link’s next adventure, Nintendo has condensed the story of Breath of the Wild into a six-minute video. It explains why Link was taking a 100-year nap, reminds you of Zelda’s very important role in containing the evil of Calamity Ganon, and touches on where Link and Zelda wound up at the end of the game.

A good portion of Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild story recap video is about the century before the events of the game itself, and it’s pretty high-level stuff. The video doesn’t touch on many of the side characters or supplementary stories of Breath of the Wild, but it’s a solid primer for players jumping into Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12.