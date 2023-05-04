 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kevin Costner reportedly quits Yellowstone, capping months of feuds

Season 5 will supposedly be Costner's last on the show

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone, wearing a cowboy hat and a suit, looking out from the back of a limo Image: Paramount

Kevin Costner isn’t coming back to Yellowstone after season 5, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. The star, who helped turn Yellowstone into a phenomenon, will reportedly leave the series after the season that’s currently in production.

This reported split comes after months of rumors and reports of feuds behind the scenes of one of the most popular shows on television. According to reports, the series co-creator Taylor Sheridan had concerns over Costner’s commitment to the filming of Yellowstone’s fifth season.

Part 1 of Yellowstone’s fifth season has already aired, but the second half hasn’t been completed and doesn’t have a release date yet — and according to Entertainment Tonight, it’s unclear when the cast and crew will return to work on the new episodes at all. Among the rumors about Costner’s commitment to filming part 2 of the season was that he only made himself available for one week of filming, something Costner’s lawyer denied.

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone, standing facing the camera wearing a black suit with a black cowboy hat
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone
Image: Paramount

Despite Costner’s undeniable star power and its key role in getting Yellowstone off the ground, the series, and Taylor Sheridan’s larger TV empire, has since gone far beyond its original star. The Yellowstone universe alone has five spinoff series so far, with stars like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and more on the way, including a series starring Matthew McConaughey.

Still, with production stalled on season 5’s second part, it remains to be seen what Sheridan and his team’s solution will be for dealing with Costner’s apparent absence from the Yellowstone universe’s flagship show — or even if that show will continue without its first big star.

Polygon has reached out to representatives for Costner and Paramount for comment and will update this story when they respond.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The viral ‘Harry Potter in Star Wars’ AI images are just the start of a global competition

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

8BitDo’s new Ultimate C 2.4G controller is dipped in dreamy pastels

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

The Last of Us, Barbie Fashion Designer headline Video Game Hall of Fame 2023 class

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

These are the only ‘May the Fourth’ deals that matter

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda says Netflix show is a ‘last chance’ to bring his story to the world

By Matt Patches
/ new

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally takes us to a Star Wars bathroom

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon