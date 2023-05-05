Yellowstone ending after season 5 with McConaughey in talks to star in sequel

Kevin Costner won’t get the chance to leave Yellowstone because the series is coming to an end instead. Shortly after reports that Costner had quit the series, Paramount announced that the series will end after its fifth season, the one that would have been Costner’s last. But nothing can stop the Dutton family’s ranching empire, so Paramount also announced a sequel series with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.

The first half of Yellowstone’s fifth season, dubbed part 1, has already been released, but part 2 is where the series ran into trouble. The second part of the season hasn’t finished filming yet, due in part to a reported feud between Costner and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan. This may be a blessing in disguise for Sheridan and Paramount, who can now use the back half of the season to pivot the show toward its finale and set up for the sequel.

Paramount hasn’t announced yet what Yellowstone’s sequel series will actually be about.

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios (the production studio behind the show), said in a news release.

According to a report from Deadline, sequel plans are still in flux, including whether or not the follow-up series will bring back the main cast of the original — minus Costner, of course — and if so, which ones. Also not nailed down is if McConaughey will actually star in the new series, though Deadline reports that he’s been in talks with Paramount since February and those talks are still in progress.

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is set for release in November, while the sequel series will be right on its heels in December.