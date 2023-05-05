 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 come to Disney Plus?

The Guardians’ last adventure should be streaming by this summer

By Austen Goslin
new
The Guardians of the Galaxy in their Nova uniforms walk down a spaceship stairs into a suburban neighborhood in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Photo: Jessica Miglio/Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy has come to a close with the theatrical release of Vol. 3, but the whole saga isn’t quite available to stream just yet. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brings back the mainstay Guardians including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillen, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel, with James Gunn once again writing and directing.

Unlike other recent Marvel movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is fairly self-contained, rather than being tied heavily to the multiverse spanning stories of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe of the moment. But since it’s mostly tied to the other Guardians movies, it should be the perfect choice to revisit once the whole trilogy has landed on Disney Plus.

When does Guardians of the Galaxy 3 come to Disney Plus

Disney hasn’t given an official date for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on demand or Disney Plus, but based on previous releases this one is likely to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in August.

A release in August would place Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as one of the longer waits for Disney’s recent MCU Disney Plus dates, similar to the 89-day period between Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s theatrical release and Disney Plus debut, but longer than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which arrived on streaming just 47 days after its theatrical debut.

Like previous MCU movies, it’s likely that Vol. 3 will arrive on VOD services like Amazon Video, YouTube, and Vudu first before reaching Disney Plus. Based on other recent Marvel releases like Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will probably be available for digital rental or purchase in early July.

