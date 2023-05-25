Alone in the Dark remake stars David Harbour and Jodie Comer

The remake of seminal survival horror game Alone in the Dark will be released on Oct. 25, publisher THQ Nordic announced Thursday, confirming that actors Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy) and David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow) will star as the game’s dual protagonists.

A playable preview of the new Alone in the Dark is available right now. THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive released a prologue for the game on Thursday for PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via Steam), and Xbox Series X. In the prologue, players take on the role of a young girl named Grace Saunders as she attempts to mail a letter. There’s no combat in the prologue; developers said during a livestream on Thursday that the demo offers a glimpse into the atmosphere and mood, not the gunplay, of the new Alone in the Dark.

When the full game launches this October, players will choose between Comer’s Emily Hartwood and Harbour’s private investigator Edward Carnby as they attempt to unravel the mysteries of the haunted mansion — a remote, countryside hospital known as Derceto Manor — and Emily’s missing uncle, Jeremy Hartwood.

Other characters in the game will react differently to you depending on which protagonist you play as, and players will see different elements of the story as either Emily or Edward. Players will find clues, solve puzzles, and engage in “intense and tough” combat. “You will need to use every bullet you can find,” said Mikael Hedberg, writer and game director on the new Alone in the Dark. In true survival horror fashion, players will need to fight with melee weapons or throwable objects if they run out of ammo.

As for the game’s puzzles, it sounds like the developers will let players choose how hard they’ll be. “Depending on how much you feel like a detective yourself, you can choose how much you want the game to help you find clues and where to go next,” Hedberg said.

The new Alone in the Dark was announced last August. The remake is an update to the 1992 original, featuring a story from Hedberg, whose writing credits include Frictional Games’ Soma and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The remake will incorporate characters, places, and thematic elements from the first three games in the Alone in the Dark series.

Alone in the Dark will be released for PS5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Check out some new images of the game in the gallery below.