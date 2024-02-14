Fantastic Four MCU cast revealed, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

Marvel Studios has finally revealed the cast of its new Fantastic Four movie.

The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal will lead the cast as Reed Richards, aka the stretchy Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby (Mission Impossible: Fallout) will be the forcefield-manifesting, light-warping Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) stars as Johnny “Human Torch” Storm; and The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach will embody the Thing, aka Ben Grimm. There’s no word yet on who will oppose Marvel’s first family, but whoever the villain ends up being it’s sure to be one of the biggest threats in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

The cast was announced on Valentine’s Day, with a very strange tweet from Marvel that revealed both the cast and our first look at them via a Valentine’s Day card. The card has hallmarks of retro-future design, including an old almost Jetsons-like robot serving Ben his morning coffee — presumably the FF’s recurring helperbot, HERBIE (Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics).

Pascal will have a busy schedule over the next few years when it comes to franchise work. In addition to joining the MCU, he’ll also appear in a new Star Wars movie, reprising his role as The Mandalorian’s Din Djarin, and in the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us. Pascal previously worked in the DC Extended Universe, portraying villain Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984.

Fantastic Four, the fourth live-action attempt to bring Marvel’s first family to movie screens, will be directed by Matt Shakman, who previously helmed all nine episodes of Disney Plus’ WandaVision. From dramas (Game of Thrones, House, Mad Men) to comedy (You’re the Worst, Psych, Children’s Hospital), Shakman has done just about everything, including directing 43 manic episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Fantastic Four is scheduled to hit movie theaters July 25, 2025, and will play a pivotal role in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, which kicked off with Phase 4 projects like WandaVision, Loki, and Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings. The introductory film to Phase 6 of the MCU is set to tee up two Avengers movies, Avengers 5 and Secret Wars, which are slated to hit theaters in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Marvel first announced its new Fantastic Four flick back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased it during that year’s convention, but Disney didn’t formally put it on the MCU schedule until 2022.