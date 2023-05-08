Oppenheimer trailer gives first look at Albert Einstein, still hides all-star cast

The newest trailer for Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan’s big biopic about the making of the first ever nuclear bomb — dives into full gravitas from the get-go. Also! Albert Einstein (as played by Tom Conti) is here!

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) stars as the eponymous J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Manhattan Project and father of the atomic bomb. The new trailer dives more into the creation of it all, and shows the scientists coming to the Los Alamos Laboratory with their families. Emily Blunt plays Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty, and looks very forlorn as she stares out at the bleak desert landscape. Matt Damon also makes an appearance in the trailer as Lieutenant General Leslie Groves.

The trailer is, however, remarkably restrained at showing off Oppenheimer’s absolutely huge cast which includes, but is not limited to: Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man himself), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Rami Malek (Night at the Museum), Kenneth Branagh (The Road to El Dorado), David Krumholtz (Bernard the Hot Elf of Santa Clause franchise fame), Josh Peck (Drake and Josh), and Devon Bostick (the hot older brother from the first three Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, also CW’s The 100).

Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21 — the same day as the Barbie movie.