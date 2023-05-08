The Meg 2 looks incredible, the trailer has a megalodon eat a T-Rex

Few things go together better than summer movies and giant sharks, which is why we should all be thankful that megalodons are returning to theaters with The Meg 2: The Trench. The first trailer for the Jason Statham-starring action blockbuster was released on Monday and features all sorts of ridiculous action already, including a megalodon facing off against its similarly prehistoric cousin, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The film, which is a direct sequel to 2018’s The Meg, brings back Statham’s Jonas Taylor, a professional underwater rescuer and shark stabber, to once again face off against the terrors of the deep. This time around, however, the megs are hunting in packs, they’re fighting giant squids, and the whole beach is at risk. But Statham is even better prepared with all the meg-fighting knowledge he gained from the first movie.

While moviegoers may remember The Meg somewhat mockingly, it’s a bit underrated at this point and a pretty fun giant-monster movie that’s perfectly anchored by Statham’s endless wells of charm. What makes The Meg 2 so special though is a change in who’s directing it: Ben Wheatley, replacing National Treasure director Jon Turteltaub from the first movie.

Wheatley is a particularly odd choice for a movie like this, having mostly done smaller indie action and horror movies so far in his career, like Kill List and Sightseers. From the trailer, it seems like he has a vision for The Meg 2 and an exceptional understanding of how cool a giant prehistoric shark can be. That combined with his usual stylistic flair should make The Meg 2 something special — even more special than a regular movie about megalodons already is, of course.

All of The Meg 2’s dino on dino action will arrive in theaters on Aug. 4.