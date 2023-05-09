Nintendo says no new Switch hardware coming this year — but maybe in 2024

Don’t expect new Nintendo Switch hardware any time this year, if comments from Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa are anything to go by. The company said Tuesday in its latest financial earnings that it has not factored new hardware into its current forecast, which stretches out to March 31, 2024. In other words, if you were holding out for a Switch 2, you’ll likely have to hold out a little longer.

Instead, Nintendo said it hopes to invigorate Switch sales “by supplementing existing titles with a continuous stream of new titles and add-on content.” Nintendo’s currently confirmed lineup includes this week’s release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 in July, and a pair of add-ons for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero launching this fall. Metroid Prime 4 is also announced, but has no release window.

“Sustaining the Switch’s sales momentum will be difficult in its seventh year,” Furukawa said on an investor call, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. “Our goal of selling 15 million units this fiscal year is a bit of stretch. But we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal.”

Nintendo’s Switch platform turned six years old in March. The company has released two major variations of the Switch since 2017: the handheld-only Switch Lite and the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Nintendo has not officially confirmed a successor, but a separate report from Nikkei Asia says that a new console is in the works and could be ready next year. Citing a source close to Nintendo, Nikkei Asia reported that “development seems to be progressing well” on a Switch follow-up, but that “product launch won’t happen before next spring at the earliest.”

According to Nintendo’s latest sales figures, the company has sold 125.62 million Switch units as of March 31, with more than 1 billion Switch games sold to date.