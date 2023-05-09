 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Never Have I Ever's last season will be one hell of a senior year

Senior year, babyyyy

By Petrana Radulovic
In the trailer for the new, and final, season of Never Have I Ever, overachiever Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends take on their biggest challenge yet: senior year and college admissions. Devi, for one, has had her sights set on Princeton since she was a little girl, and it’s crunch time.

Oh, and if you remember the last moments of season 3, Devi and Ben (Jaren Lewison) slept together so now they have to deal with what that fallout means for their weird flirty-rivals-tentative-friends relationship. Intrigue!

This upcoming season will be the finale of Never Have I Ever, wrapping up the characters’ journeys through high school and sending them off onto their next journeys. Whether that means Ivy League colleges, gap years, or something else entirely remains to be seen. But what we do know is that it’s gonna be hard to say goodbye to this wonderfully quirky coming-of-age show.

Never Have I Ever also stars Ramona Young, Darren Barnet, and Lee Rodriguez as Devi’s classmates and friends. The last season hits Netflix on June 8.

