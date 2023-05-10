Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room trailer is full of mysteries, but also that haircut

Every famous person should feel obligated to star in a ’70s period piece so we know what they would look like with a haircut that they would never in a million years sport in real life. With Apple TV Plus’ upcoming miniseries The Crowded Room, Tom Holland has now fulfilled his duty. Tom, thank you for your service.

The Crowded Room stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, who is arrested for a New York City shooting in 1979. Framed by his interrogation (conducted by Mamma Mia! and The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried), the series unravels Danny’s mysterious past and clears up what actually happened in grisly true-crime-adjacent fashion. The Crowded Room is not quite Holland embracing the Netflix Hot Serial Killer trend, but it’s close. I mean, look at that coif.

What’s really going on with Danny? The trailer keeps the high-tension plot details obscured by mood, but if you really want to know, the credits speak volumes. The Crowded Room is loosely based on the 1981 nonfiction book The Minds of Billy Milligan, and as the trailer hammers home, is written by Akiva Goldsman, who won an Oscar for A Beautiful Mind. Heh? No spoilers.

The Crowded Room stands to be a true test of Holland’s stardom. Coming off the mega-success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the star-flex of making Uncharted into a bankable film franchise, the 26-year-old actor is riding high. But is he one of his generation’s great actors? The word is still out; Cherry, his 2021 reteaming with Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo was a three-hour misfire for Apple, even as Holland stretched himself in every dramatic direction. The Crowded Room should give him lots to chew on, and with great scene partners — along with Seyfried, the series costars Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Jason Isaacs, and Christopher Abbott. But it also could be hammy as heck! History suggests this kind of wig acting swings in every direction. May the hair serve him well.

The Crowded Room’s first three episodes premiere on June 9, with new episodes premiering each Friday.