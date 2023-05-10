Ratchet & Clank’s latest adventure highlights PlayStation Plus Extra for May

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart headlines the mid-month additions to the PlayStation Plus Extra collection of games available to subscribers beginning May 16. It’s joined by Humanity, the PlayStation console exclusive launching on the same day for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.

PS Plus Extra-level subscribers will also find 2020’s Watch Dogs: Legion in their libraries, along with Dishonored 2, plus its standalone expansion Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, which launched in 2017.

And if that wasn’t enough, Extra-tier subscribers will be able to download and play the whole shootin’ match of Tomb Raider’s reboot over the last decade: Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. All three are PlayStation 4 games playable on PlayStation 5.

Here are all of the games available to PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers beginning May 16:

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS4, PS5)

The Evil Within 2 (PS4)

Conan Exiles (PS4)

Dishonored 2 (PS4)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)

Humanity (PS4, PS5)

Lake (PS4, PS5)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)

Thymesia (PS5)

Rain World (PS4)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Soundfall (PS4, PS5)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, PS5)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium-level subscribers get access to those games, plus the following back catalog titles playable on PlayStation 4 (and PS5 via backward compatibility):

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS4, PS5)

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4)

Pursuit Force (PS4, PS5)

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PS4, PS5)

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched last year, hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PS2, and PlayStation Portable.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers — formerly PlayStation Plus — still get free games, but must claim them within the month they are offered. For May, those games are Chivalry 2, Descenders, and Grid Legends (available until June 5).