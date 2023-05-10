All the Good Omens season 2 news we’ve heard so far

The fact that Good Omens has an upcoming second season is still a bit of a shock. After all, the first one so lovingly and wonderfully adapted the standalone book which shares its name. What more could a second season add, especially when one of the co-authors, Terry Pratchett, has since passed away?

But over 30 years ago, Pratchett and co-author Neil Gaiman plotted out a potential sequel that they never got around to writing, and this second season incorporates some of their ideas in a totally new story for the ineffable world of Good Omens. Demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale, having just saved the world from an oncoming doomsday situation, return in this new season for an uncharted adventure. Here’s everything we know about the second season of Good Omens.

When is Good Omens season 2 coming out?

Good Omens season 2 will hit Prime Video on July 28. It will be six episodes long.

Who is starring in Good Omens season 2?

David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale. Also reprising roles are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. A handful of actors from season one return, but playing different characters like Miranda Richardson, who originally played psychic Madame Tracy but now plays a demon named Shax, and Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya who played nuns in the first season but now play neighboring business owners (named Maggie and Nina respectively).

Joining the cast this season are Quelin Sepulveda as plucky and naive angel Muriel, Liz Carr as the angel Saraqael, and Shelly Conn as the new face of the demon Beelzebub (scheduling conflicts prevented Anna Maxwell Martin, who originated the role, from returning).

Is Neil Gaiman still involved?

You bet! Neil Gaiman serves as executive producer and co-showrunner. If you follow him on Tumblr, he’s offered drips of information about the second season (though most questions are met with his signature “Wait and see.”)

“I mostly did it because I thought Terry would’ve liked it,” said Gaiman in a Prime Video YouTube clip from New York Comic Con 2022.

What is Good Omens season 2 about?

Because there is no book precedent for a sequel, we actually don’t know much about what will happen. Gaiman and director Douglas Mackinnon cryptically revealed a little bit of information during last year’s New York Comic Con panel.

“It’ll be about six episodes,” said Gaiman.

“And Aziraphale and Crowley will be in it,” added Good Omens director Douglas Mackinnon.

“I will say there are some love stories in it,” Gaiman continued. “I will say you will learn a lot about Jane Austen you didn’t know before. There’s a lot more heaven and a lot more hell.”

Prime Video released a slightly more detailed synopsis:

Season Two of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

WAIT ARE THEIR WINGS FORMING A HEART ON THE POSTER?!

It sure looks like it :)

Oh, and here’s the newest poster: