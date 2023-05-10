Three Sims 4 content packs are free on PC this week

Players of The Sims 4 take note: Three DLC packs for the game on Windows PC are available for free via the Epic Games Store beginning Thursday, May 11, and they’ll integrate into The Sims 4 no matter where it was purchased.

The DLC in question is the “Daring Lifestyle Bundle,” comprised of the Jungle Adventure Game Pack, Luxury Party Stuff, and Fashion Street Kit. It’s free for the taking to anyone with an Epic Games Store account (which is free to create). The Sims 4 itself, which launched in 2014, went free-to-play across all platforms last fall.

Luxury Party was the first Stuff Pack for The Sims 4, launching in May 2015. Jungle Adventure was the sixth game pack for The Sims 4, launching in February 2018. The Fashion Street Kit was added to the game in October 2021.

Because we’re dealing with two publishers’ different launcher apps, it might behoove Sims fans to make sure their PC setup is squared away. This involves linking their Electronic Arts (formerly Origin) account to an Epic Games account. The easiest way to do this is to install the EA games launcher app, sign into your Epic Games account, then go to its library and click the Install button.

From there, the Epic Games store app will launch the EA app and ask if you want to link the two accounts. After linking, the content will install, and you may play with it loaded into The Sims 4. It’s important to note, however, if you have The Sims 4 through Steam, you won’t get access to these content packs, because Steam and the Epic Games Store are unable to share account logins.

The Epic Games Store typically unloads a free title or two every Thursday of the week. These expansion packs will be available the same day; EA and Epic just gave everyone a heads up earlier in the week. We’ll find out what the other game(s) are tomorrow.