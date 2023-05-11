The Foundation season 2 trailer will make you want to suddenly catch up on Foundation

Foundation, the Apple TV Plus series based on Isaac Asimov’s seminal science-fiction franchise, got off to a bit of a slow start. That’s largely thanks to the massive scope of the source material, which spans generations to tell a story of empire and rebellion, jumping back and forth between timelines to establish origins and stakes. It’s all pretty neat stuff involving cloned emperors and a scientist who may have discovered an equation for predicting the future. It just takes its time.

As a result, there was absolutely zero indication that it would eventually lead to the stuff in the new season 2 trailer, like Lee Pace fighting a dinosaur monster with his bare hands.

Gotta be honest here: This trailer rocks. It splashes water in the face of everyone who watched Foundation season 1 and, like me, forgot to finish it. Now I must. Look at all this good shit! Spaceships flying, spaceships crashing into planets (the only thing cooler than spaceships flying), a revolution against an empire, Lee Pace looking distressed, Jared Harris looking determined... yeah, TV is back, baby.

Foundation season 2 premieres July 14 on Apple TV Plus.