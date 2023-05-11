What to do with your PS5 when you’re not playing it this (or any) month

To everything there is a season — of the many ideas in the Bible, this is one of the truer ones. This month, for some reason I cannot fathom, I have a hunch that it may not be the PlayStation 5’s season any longer. At least, for a little while.

If you happen to agree, you may be wondering: What should I do with my PS5 in this dark time in its life? Worry not! You have so many options for putting the most visually distinctive console on the market to good use while you are busy, perhaps playing video games on some other device.

Here are some ideas:

bookend

diffuser/incense holder

riser for party platters

cat warmer

objet d’art

dress-up doll

expensive night light

cheese board (digital PS5 only)

conversation starter (Example: “What do you think lives inside it?”)

very bad kiln

picnic blanket weight

murder weapon in live-read of an ’80s or ’90s thriller

still-life subject

weird bottle opener

gender reveal prop

gender conceal prop

tiny sled

large football

useless bridge

sushi platter

body armor

recreational drug surface

push-up weight

TikTok inspiration

canvas (acrylics)

canvas (graffiti)

friend

Hopefully that is enough to get you to consider the many possibilities that await you and your PS5 in this new phase of your lives together. Make sure you never part ways with it without first letting it know how much you cherished this season of friendship as you move on to the next.